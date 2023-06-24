Peel credits National Arts Festival with launching his international magic career
After more than decade of delighting audiences at the National Arts Festival (NAF), its safe to say magician and mentalist Brendon Peel is no stranger to the ups and downs of the annual event.
Gqeberha-born Peel, who arrived in Makhanda on Thursday morning after performing shows in Pretoria and Fort Beaufort on Wednesday, said it was the NAF that had helped propel his career and become a world-renowned performer. ..
Peel credits National Arts Festival with launching his international magic career
Court reporter
After more than decade of delighting audiences at the National Arts Festival (NAF), its safe to say magician and mentalist Brendon Peel is no stranger to the ups and downs of the annual event.
Gqeberha-born Peel, who arrived in Makhanda on Thursday morning after performing shows in Pretoria and Fort Beaufort on Wednesday, said it was the NAF that had helped propel his career and become a world-renowned performer. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend