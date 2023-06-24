×

Man guilty of pregnant wife’s brutal murder

Tears as heart-rending letters from slain lawyer’s family read out in court

24 June 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

A four-year-old girl still stands at the gate and calls out for her “mommy”, not understanding that she is never coming back — and her own father is the reason.

The sad reality is that Zaida Samodien, a 33-year-old mother and lawyer from Newton Park, was just another Nelson Mandela Bay woman brutally murdered by a man who once professed to love her...

