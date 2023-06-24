Here she is: ‘Last Knysna forest elephant’ caught on film
By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 24 June 2023
In a quest to start a social media series about mysterious creatures, a filmmaker from Zululand, Ryan Davy, has discovered what is believed to be the last Knysna forest elephant — and he has photographic evidence to prove it.
After 12 weeks of searching and trekking through an area of 50,000 hectares in jungle vegetation, in an unsafe forest with rolling hills and tall trees making it difficult to track an elephant, the 49-year-old was proud to announce: “I did it!”..
