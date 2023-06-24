Dismantled Sherwood property now a shell
Thieves and vandals continue to pillage abandoned home, leaving neighbours living in fear
You would think there was nothing left to steal, but over the past six months thieves and vandals have found new and creative ways of further dismantling an abandoned Sherwood property which neighbours say poses a security risk.
And despite efforts from an estate agent to assist in the sale of the property, in the hope of attracting investors who could breathe new life into the ruins on Birkenhead Crescent, no-one with the power to do anything seems interested...
News reporter
