Your Weekend

Author to discuss her death-defying experiences

Mountain climber will tell Newton Park Library audience about surviving blizzard in the Swiss Alps

24 June 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

Motivational speaker, mountain guide and author, Rachel Colenso, is bringing the magic of her inspiring story to Gqeberha on Tuesday.

The Newton Park Library auditorium will be the scene for a moving talk about her death-defying experience two decades ago that she captured in her book, In a High and Desperate Place, as well as the cascading path her life has followed since...

