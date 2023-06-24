Amy Winehouse brought back to stage in soulful tribute
A fitting tribute to the tumultuous life of multi-award-winning singing sensation, Amy Winehouse, is on show at the National Arts Festival that unpacks the brief and impactful life of the iconic songstress.
At the age of 27, Winehouse lost her battle with alcoholism and was found dead in her Camden apartment on July 23 2011, surrounded by empty booze bottles. ..
Amy Winehouse brought back to stage in soulful tribute
Court reporter
A fitting tribute to the tumultuous life of multi-award-winning singing sensation, Amy Winehouse, is on show at the National Arts Festival that unpacks the brief and impactful life of the iconic songstress.
At the age of 27, Winehouse lost her battle with alcoholism and was found dead in her Camden apartment on July 23 2011, surrounded by empty booze bottles. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend