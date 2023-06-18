WEATHER GURU | Winter solstice does not mean winter is over
By Garth Sampson - 18 June 2023
Winter has properly set in over the last two weeks, yet the winter solstice will occur on Wednesday 21 June.
Many still today believe that this signifies the middle of winter. Traditionally in Southern Africa, June to August is considered winter, making July midwinter...
