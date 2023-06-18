IN THE GARDEN | In praise of the sweet potato
Vegetables grown for the table are welcomed by our culinary sensitive friends and family. The home-grown produce often provides an easy topic of conversation at meal time when the source becomes known as our own veggie garden.
Most of us don’t find it challenging to grow the usual spinach, cabbage and lettuce plants. Seedlings are readily available in most nurseries. And tomatoes somehow pop up on their own in the flower bed. ..
IN THE GARDEN | In praise of the sweet potato
Vegetables grown for the table are welcomed by our culinary sensitive friends and family. The home-grown produce often provides an easy topic of conversation at meal time when the source becomes known as our own veggie garden.
Most of us don’t find it challenging to grow the usual spinach, cabbage and lettuce plants. Seedlings are readily available in most nurseries. And tomatoes somehow pop up on their own in the flower bed. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend