The devastating effects of substance abuse on a young teenage body and mind were relayed to a group of pupils from schools in the northern areas in Gqeberha during a Youth Day workshop.
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay YMCA centre in Gelvan Park, representatives from organisations such as the departments of health and social development, Love Life, Indlela Mental Health, Nicro, Miet Africa, and community pastor Timothy Burton, were on hand to educate the pupils on how substance abuse affected everything from health to relationships.
Nelson Mandela Bay YMCA CEO Lerato Lebopo said the association’s aim was to ensure the youth were empowered, through holistic development, to build sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities.
Youth educated on hard-hitting effects of substance abuse
Image: SUPPLIED
The devastating effects of substance abuse on a young teenage body and mind were relayed to a group of pupils from schools in the northern areas in Gqeberha during a Youth Day workshop.
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Bay YMCA centre in Gelvan Park, representatives from organisations such as the departments of health and social development, Love Life, Indlela Mental Health, Nicro, Miet Africa, and community pastor Timothy Burton, were on hand to educate the pupils on how substance abuse affected everything from health to relationships.
Nelson Mandela Bay YMCA CEO Lerato Lebopo said the association’s aim was to ensure the youth were empowered, through holistic development, to build sustainable, equitable and inclusive communities.
“The triangle in our logo represents the mind, body and spirit, and this is why we intentionally invited the stakeholders that we did,” Lebopo said.
He said the speakers covered different aspects of being a teenager as well as the challenges they faced.
“Pupils were also taught about the effects of substance use at school.”
The organisation has also run the department of social development-funded substance abuse prevention programme, Ke Moja, for more than a year.
The youth-focused initiative provides information about drug abuse and registered treatment centres.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend