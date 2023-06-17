VWSA’s youth and community development drive not slowing down

The focus on holistic development of the youth in Nelson Mandela Bay has seen Volkswagen Group SA donate millions into community upliftment projects and the province’s biggest employer has no intention of pumping the brakes in 2023.
This commitment to youth development is further extended through the Volkswagen Community Trust which focuses on education, and social and creative skills needed by members of the broader community to empower themselves both economically and socially.
VWSA corporate affairs and government director, Nonkqubela Maliza, said the trust focused mostly on areas in and around Kariega.
“Our main focus areas are education and youth development as we believe these are the key drivers to addressing the problem of inequality in SA,” Maliza said.
The educational programmes included additional mathematics and science classes, bursaries for high school pupils and tertiary students, and other aspects.
Maliza said programmes run at the KwaNobuhle loveLife Y-Centre aimed to empower and inspire youth with life skills including computer literacy, sport, leadership training and development, as well as through a community radio station run by young people.
“The multipurpose recreation youth centre reaches at least 200 youth per day and reaches out to 20 schools in the area.”
Recently, the company also launched the Work Readiness and Placement Programme, which aims to bridge the gap between unemployed youth and companies in the value chain.
Training of youth takes place at the loveLife centre in KwaNobuhle and at the Afrika Tikkun Service Centre in Randburg, Gauteng.
“The key objectives of the programme are to equip work seekers with the competencies and skills required to be successful in the workplace,” Maliza said.
“Young people often lack experience in work etiquette.
“Our programme seeks to empower them with skills to overcome this and breeds confidence they require to excel in their jobs.”
Every year, the company hires in-service trainees, graduates-in-training, artisan apprentices and candidates who participate in the Youth Employment Services programme.
Since the establishment of the company’s community trust in 1989, more than R200m has been invested in community programmes.
