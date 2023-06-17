Shambolic start to Cyril’s Ukraine ‘peace’ trip
President’s security detail stranded in Warsaw for more than a day over weapon permits debacle
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 17 June 2023
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to war-torn Ukraine ended in shambles after his security detail was stranded for more than a day in Poland over a travel documents and weapon permits debacle.
Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of an African peace mission and was expected to travel to Russia on Saturday for talks with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg...
Shambolic start to Cyril’s Ukraine ‘peace’ trip
President’s security detail stranded in Warsaw for more than a day over weapon permits debacle
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to war-torn Ukraine ended in shambles after his security detail was stranded for more than a day in Poland over a travel documents and weapon permits debacle.
Ramaphosa arrived in Ukraine on Friday as part of an African peace mission and was expected to travel to Russia on Saturday for talks with President Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend