Mabuyane sets sights on creating 200,000 work opportunities for youth
Premier uses June 16 event to call for crackdown on construction mafias disrupting major projects
Premium
By Nomazima Nkosi - 17 June 2023
The Eastern Cape political leadership descended on the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele to celebrate Youth Day with the promise of creating jobs for the next generation.
At the event, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the construction mafias disrupting major development projects should be dismantled...
Mabuyane sets sights on creating 200,000 work opportunities for youth
Premier uses June 16 event to call for crackdown on construction mafias disrupting major projects
The Eastern Cape political leadership descended on the Isaac Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele to celebrate Youth Day with the promise of creating jobs for the next generation.
At the event, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said the construction mafias disrupting major development projects should be dismantled...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend