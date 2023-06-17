Anger burns bright over high mast lights in posh Plett suburb
By Brandon Nel - 17 June 2023
Tempers have flared in one of Plettenberg Bay’s most affluent suburbs after the Bitou municipality erected high mast lights that shine directly into holiday homes.
At least five Central Beach homeowners have demanded that the municipality either lower the lights or face litigation...
