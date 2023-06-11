WEATHER GURU | Biting cold feeds desire for comfort food

At this time of the year, I want to be on a farm with a view of snow-capped mountains.
In the kitchen there must be an Aga coal stove, with a pot of perpetually brewing coffee and the smell of freshly baked bread.
A pot of stew or butternut soup should be simmering next to that coffee pot.
That always warms the cockles of one’s heart.
It is strange that with this cold weather we are starting to experience, we get our appetite going for comfort food.
Though there have been no reports of snow in the proximity yet, temperatures are starting to drop to sub-zero over the interior and under 5°C on occasion in the Bay.
Though rainy and windy conditions are associated with cold, clear skies are usually not.
Though wind does play a part, especially with wind chill and the temperature we feel, it is these clear conditions that generally yield the coldest temperatures.
This is due to maximum outgoing radiation (heat).
The Bay’s coldest temperature of 0.0C was recorded on a clear night.
To attain these extremely low temperatures, we need cold air in circulation to start with.
This usually occurs after a cold front has passed and when snow is present on mountains nearby.
Then there must be little to no cloud cover to prevent any radiation to be reflected off the clouds back to the surface, thereby preventing maximum outgoing radiation.
Calm wind conditions prevent mixing of the different layers of air and reduce the chances of raising the temperature.
Naturally, being further away from the sea reduces its effects on stabilising temperatures.
Frost has never been recorded at the official weather station on the airport, but has been recorded at the old soccer field across the road.
The western suburbs often receive a healthy covering of frost, mainly because the effects of the sea are greatly reduced.
A perfect example of this is that Kariega has a 2°C lower winter average minimum temperature than the Bay.
In summer the average maximum is 2°C higher.
On the rain front, after a bumper May, the rain seems to have dried up for the first half of June.
However, inflow into the dams was continuing this week, with dam levels still on the rise.
The total capacity of about 22% (usable around 16.5%) was last seen at the beginning of December 2020.
It dropped to a low of 10.1% at the end of July 2021.
On the plus side, the Gariep Dam is once again overflowing and Nooitgedacht is assured of a constant water supply for some time to come.
This is great news for the eastern half of the city, which it mainly supplies.
Though the Seasonal Forecast is for above-normal rain for most of the country, we are moving into an El Niño phase which is not good news for summer rainfall regions like Gariep.
Thus we are not yet out of this drought situation, but what is worrying is that the public has the perception we are.
Our average consumption is 70m/l a day above recommended level.
Compare this to Cape Town, which is not in a drought situation and which uses 80m/l a day less than recommended.
This week in history:
1993 Flood recorded in Kareedouw where 100mm was measured in 24 hours.
Weather safety tips:
If it is extremely cold, cover your mouth to protect your lungs from the cold air. Don’t consume alcohol or caffeinated drinks when out in the extreme cold, as it can encourage hypothermia and frostbite.
Image: Pexel
