Two suspects in doctor’s murder linked to Kwazakhele party killings
By Brandon Nel - 10 June 2023
A murder weapon was the smoking gun that allegedly linked at least two suspects to the murder of much-loved Gqeberha doctor Bantu Noqekwa — and the execution of four people at a house party in Kwazakhele in February.
The two suspects, one of whom was arrested two days ago and the other on May 23, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Friday for their alleged involvement in the murders of three Eastcape Midlands TVET College students, aged between 19 and 23, and their friend, Bulumko Ngube...
