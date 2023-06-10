Reviving Red Location Cultural Precinct to cost a cool R53m
Development agency set to be roped in to broker deal to resolve decades-long impasse over housing
It will cost the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at least R53m to fix the Red Location Cultural Precinct, but first an agreement needs to be reached with residents about housing that could pave the way for it to be reopened.
The city wants to rope in the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA) to broker a deal to resolve a decade-long impasse that shuttered the cultural showpiece...
Politics Reporter
