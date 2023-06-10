IPTS workers use bus to blockade City Hall road over nonpayment of salaries
Frustrated by continued delays in the payment of their salaries, striking IPTS workers drove a bus to the City Hall on Friday and closed the intersection in front of Vuyisile Mini Square.
They then barricaded the building and refused to leave until mayor Gary van Niekerk came out and addressed them...
Politics Reporter
