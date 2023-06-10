Flying high with MasterChef SA 2022 winner Shawn Godfrey
Gqeberha-born culinary star designs new premium menu for airline
Flying the Gqeberha flag high with his taste for uniquely SA cuisine, MasterChef SA 2022 winner Shawn Godfrey has elevated the in-flight dining experience by creating and conceptualising a new menu for Gauteng-based airline LIFT.
Born and bred in Nelson Mandela Bay, Godfrey, 35, an engineer by profession and proud owner of The Roasted Dad, which has partnered with LIFT, has now successfully explored an entirely new way of preparing meals thousands of feet above sea level. ..
