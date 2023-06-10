Fix scholar transport for our children’s sake

“When are we going to stop killing our children?”
The question was posed by a caller on talk radio earlier this week during a discussion on scholar transport.
Five children between the ages seven and 11 had died on their way to school after a bus, a delivery vehicle and a minibus taxi collided in Cape Town on Tuesday last week.
Two other children, aged six and 15, were rushed to hospital.
The driver was arrested on charges of culpable homicide and was expected to appear in court.
The Cape Town tragedy is by no means an isolated incident and is indicative of a dysfunctional scholar transport system.
Unfortunately, children in our poorer communities are often transported to school in overloaded or unroadworthy vehicles.
In Nelson Mandela Bay, minibus taxis have been pulled over carrying well over the maximum number of pupils.
There have also been accidents in the metro, some of them fatal, involving children being transported to and from school.
Who can forget the terrible accident on the Stanford Road bridge, in Bethelsdorp, in 2007 in which six schoolchildren were killed?
Taxi driver Ralton van Rooyen, who had been speeding, was convicted on six counts of culpable homicide and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Then there was an accident in 2016 in which a schoolboy lost his leg after the bus in which he and other Malabar Primary School pupils were travelling crashed in Beetlestone Road.
Stories also abound of communities being forced to protest against the lack of transport for their children.
It is easy to ask why parents would allow their children to be transported in unroadworthy vehicles, but the truth is SA’s scholar transport system is wholly inadequate.
Many families have no alternative but to have their children transported to and from school in vehicles sometimes described as coffins on wheels.
But for how much longer? How many more children must die before these issues are addressed?
Urgent intervention is needed to ensure our children are able to safely get to classes and back home again every day.
HeraldLIVE
Fix scholar transport for our children's sake
Image: JP Smith
HeraldLIVE
