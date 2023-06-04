×

Your Weekend

When your job puts a target on your back

As criminals become more violent in their quest for guns, training and awareness are key to survival for armed security guards

04 June 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

In a day and age when a violent criminal’s weapon of choice is a gun, everyone who carries one openly has a target on their back.

And after more than 15 years in the private security industry, Marshall Jordaan knows this better than most...

