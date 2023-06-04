×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

New water licence regulations linked to race quotas

Commercial farming sector says move will harm agriculture, food security

By Guy Rogers - 04 June 2023

The government has proposed tough changes to water licence regulations which will compel big users to meet strict race quotas.

The draft amendments have been slammed by the commercial farming sector which says, if approved, the move will derail the already struggling agricultural sector and devastate food security...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town

Most Read