WEATHER GURU | Weathering History. A historical forecast of note
Premium
By Garth Sampson - 03 June 2023
Weather has always been pivotal in man’s history. Noah, the first documented forecaster, was slated as a madman, while Joseph’s seasonal forecasts brought him favour with Pharoah.
On 6 June, we commemorate D-Day, a pivotal event during World War 11. Memorial wreath-laying ceremonies will be held all around the world and even in a small Scottish town called Dalkeith...
WEATHER GURU | Weathering History. A historical forecast of note
Weather has always been pivotal in man’s history. Noah, the first documented forecaster, was slated as a madman, while Joseph’s seasonal forecasts brought him favour with Pharoah.
On 6 June, we commemorate D-Day, a pivotal event during World War 11. Memorial wreath-laying ceremonies will be held all around the world and even in a small Scottish town called Dalkeith...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend