Eastern Cape special needs athletes receive farewell fit for champions
Young competitors to represent SA in swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis
From learning to swim in a dam to competing nationally to losing both legs and becoming a wheelchair tennis champion, the inspirational stories behind three Eastern Cape special needs pupils who donned their SA blazers on Friday could be overshadowed only by their impending success.
Education MEC Fundile Gade was in Kariega on Friday at the VW People’s Pavilion to send the three pupils off before they board planes later this month bound for Germany and Japan to represent SA at the international championships for swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis..
Eastern Cape special needs athletes receive farewell fit for champions
Young competitors to represent SA in swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis
General Reporter
From learning to swim in a dam to competing nationally to losing both legs and becoming a wheelchair tennis champion, the inspirational stories behind three Eastern Cape special needs pupils who donned their SA blazers on Friday could be overshadowed only by their impending success.
Education MEC Fundile Gade was in Kariega on Friday at the VW People’s Pavilion to send the three pupils off before they board planes later this month bound for Germany and Japan to represent SA at the international championships for swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend