Your Weekend

Eastern Cape special needs athletes receive farewell fit for champions

Young competitors to represent SA in swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis

03 June 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

From learning to swim in a dam to competing nationally to losing both legs and becoming a wheelchair tennis champion, the inspirational stories behind three Eastern Cape special needs pupils who donned their SA blazers on Friday could be overshadowed only by their impending success.

Education MEC Fundile Gade was in Kariega on Friday at the VW People’s Pavilion to send the three pupils off before they board planes later this month bound for Germany and Japan to represent SA at the international championships for swimming, wheelchair tennis and table tennis..

