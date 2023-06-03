Marine eco-watchdog flags spike in bunkering vessels
By Guy Rogers - 03 June 2023
A marine conservation watchdog has raised concerns about the upswing in offshore ship-to-ship bunkering vessels in Algoa Bay.
Offshore bunkering has been under fire from the conservation, fishing and tourism sectors since 2016 when the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) approved the first company to operate in the bay without doing an environmental impact assessment or allowing for public comment...
