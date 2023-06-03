Gqeberha woman on oxygen tank forced to sleep at police station due to power cuts
Struggling to breathe
By Simtembile Mgidi and Brandon Nel - 03 June 2023
An ailing woman who uses an oxygen machine to survive, and relies on Eskom’s power grid to keep it going, is desperate for intervention, so much so that she ended up sleeping at a Nelson Mandela Bay police station this week to use its electricity.
And she is not the only one whose life is on the line every time the power goes off...
