Angry teacher urinates in controversial Bay attorney’s office
Premium
By Brandon Nel - 03 June 2023
An angry teacher took the meaning of “peed off” to a whole new level when she urinated in the offices of her Gqeberha attorney — in front of shocked onlookers — after she accused Du-Wayne Stoltz of withholding money owed to her.
The bizarre series of events that played out at Stoltz’s practice in Main Road, Walmer, earlier this week, resulted in the police being called to intervene...
Angry teacher urinates in controversial Bay attorney’s office
An angry teacher took the meaning of “peed off” to a whole new level when she urinated in the offices of her Gqeberha attorney — in front of shocked onlookers — after she accused Du-Wayne Stoltz of withholding money owed to her.
The bizarre series of events that played out at Stoltz’s practice in Main Road, Walmer, earlier this week, resulted in the police being called to intervene...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend