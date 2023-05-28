What your children need to see in your marriage

As a couple, we come from very conservative family backgrounds, and, for different reasons, are from single-parented households.
However, we are both not only trained in marriage and family coaching, but also strong advocates for raising children in a healthy environment where both parents are actively present.
We ourselves have the privilege of guiding our three children — 18, 17 and 10 years old — through life.
With our unique yet similar experiences growing up, we’ve both learnt that raising kids, especially in this day and age, is far more than just about providing food, shelter and helping them with their homework.
We are always awestruck by how much our kids, like sponges, have been drawing in how we’ve been behaving and doing things in front of them them over the years.
As such, one of the questions we always ask couples in our work as marriage coaches is: How is your marriage equipping your kids with the skills they need for interacting with their partners in future?
Our every move over the years seemed to be an unintentional lesson in how to do things.
This is also true for how we manage dynamics in our other relationships, for instance with friends, fellow parishioners, neighbours and extended family members.
No relationship influences the child’s estimation of how humans should behave towards each another more than our marriages.
They watch how we interact, how we discern what defines our relationship, and again and again basically note “so that’s how it’s done”.
Be that as it may, we have many couples telling us they have never seen their parents sharply disagree.
Others on the opposite end of that spectrum carry the trauma of abuse as witnessed in their parents.
We’ve over the years insisted that our children be aware of what it takes to actually make a marriage work day-to-day by being responsibly and healthily real in how we treat each another before them, how we resolve conflicts, navigate difficult decisions and how we repair after sharp disagreements.
They have to understand that married life is about the daily grind.
More than anything else, we’ve always been driven by the motivation of having them practically learn that marriage is not sustained by romantic love, but by commitment and mutual trust undergirded by our marriage vows.
We want them to learn that, in the context of mutual respect and treating each another with dignity, true love perseveres.
Here are a few practical disciplines we believe your children need to see in your marriage.
Praying together
In general, couples that are consistent in praying together have more happiness, greater stability and a deeper sense of shared meaning.
When you subject your family life to the divine, your children learn humility and gain an understanding that it’s OK not to have all the answers.
Being spiritually vulnerable in front of them teaches them to be inquisitive about the bigger questions of life like identity, purpose and meaning.
Develop routine and deliberate family devotions with them.
This will help cultivate unity as a family, selflessness, importance of forgiveness and reconciliation as well as foster humility, vulnerability and grace — important tools they will need in life as they grow older.
Affection
They will act as if they’re disgusted by it in front of you.
They will make noises, cover their eyes and talk about how gross it is, yet kids need to see affection modelled in the home.
While there must be clear boundaries on how far this goes, common touching, hugging and kissing shouldn’t be done in private.
Displayed affection between spouses illustrates healthy sexuality.
It assures a child that the foundation of their family is strong.
And it empowers them to grow and develop in a secure environment, knowing they always have a safe place to return.
By letting your children see you being affectionate in your day-to-day marriage, you are showing them that your family is here to stay — through the good, the bad and the ugly.
Mutual trust
When kids witness trust between their parents, they learn how to properly give trust to others.
They can distinguish between trustworthy and untrustworthy people.
As they grow they can take the risk of loving another person because they have seen the value of a trusting relationship.
Mutual support
Having your children witness how the two of you support each another achieve goals is important.
When kids see you pulling towards different directions, it leaves an indelible mark for how they could relate to future partners.
Furthermore, children should see their parents consulting each another before making decisions.
Allowing them to see you making decisions together will not only teach the process, but also how to be a team player.
Grace
Nowhere is grace more needed than in marriage.
And nowhere is it more powerful than in marriage.
When a marriage is permeated by grace, children understand they do not have to pretend to be perfect.
Watching their parents lovingly deal with each other’s mistakes and faults allows a child to see how they should treat others when they come short.
When grace is modelled within a marriage, children begin to understand how a healthy marriage is possible.
Conflict resolution
Disagreement is OK, even productive, but disrespect isn’t.
Allow your kids to witness conflict between you as parents to send the message that conflict is normal.
It means that both people are human.
What helps is you shouldn’t let them pick a side.
And you should avoid moralising arguments that have nothing to do with morality.
Kids see in black and white.
So help them recognise that not every disagreement stems from right vs wrong.
Also don’t let your child equate resolution with one particular parent always getting his or her way.
You wouldn’t want to send the message that one of you is a pushover and the other a bully.
Fun
Life is better because we are together.
Marriage isn’t always fun and can be very difficult, but by and large fun should define much of marriage.
Laughter, playfulness, contentment, genuineness and joy are key elements of a good marriage.
When marriage is fun, kids are drawn towards other elements of a good marriage like self-sacrifice, humility and commitment.
However, when a couple no longer enjoys each another’s company, they send the message that the work of marriage is not worth it.
Why would a child seek a healthy relationship when their main model for marriage is boring, sad or angry?
Kids are always watching.
It’s the scary thing about parenting and a wake-up call regarding marriage.
While there are many reasons we should seek a healthy marriage, one important reason is because we are affecting our children’s future — whether they choose to marry or not.
Whatever they see will become their normal.
What your children need to see in your marriage
Mo and Phindi
Image: Pexel.com
