Wine and quilting cosy up at Karoo festival
Blending wine with the art of quilting, the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend brought a unique experience to patrons, as they tasted various wines and paired them with works made by six individuals from across SA.
Hosted at The Bethesda in Nieu-Bethesda, the quilt and wine pairing was an experience like no other. ..
Wine and quilting cosy up at Karoo festival
Court reporter
Blending wine with the art of quilting, the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend brought a unique experience to patrons, as they tasted various wines and paired them with works made by six individuals from across SA.
Hosted at The Bethesda in Nieu-Bethesda, the quilt and wine pairing was an experience like no other. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend