Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend warms up Graaff-Reinet, Nieu-Bethesda
Not even snow on the mountains around the small Karoo towns of Graaff-Reinet and Nieu-Bethesda could keep people from attending the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend, which kicked off on Thursday.
One of the premier wine tourism weekends in Africa, showcasing some of the top independent wine and spirit producers from SA and abroad, the event has lived up to expectations, welcoming visitors from far and wide. ..
