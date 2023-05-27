Sarah Baartman municipality mourns death of councillor Zoliswa Funiselo
By Weekend Post Reporter - 27 May 2023
Sarah Baartman district municipality councillor Zoliswa Funiselo died on Thursday.
The municipality issued a statement conveying its condolences to her family...
