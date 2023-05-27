Retired SA footballer Fredericks on borderline over who will win Nedbank Cup
Retired SA footballer Stanton Fredericks seems to be conflicted about who will win the 2023 Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.
However, the former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player says if the game goes to penalties, he’ll bet on the Buccaneers. ..
Retired SA footballer Fredericks on borderline over who will win Nedbank Cup
Soccer reporter
Retired SA footballer Stanton Fredericks seems to be conflicted about who will win the 2023 Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.
However, the former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player says if the game goes to penalties, he’ll bet on the Buccaneers. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend