×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Retired SA footballer Fredericks on borderline over who will win Nedbank Cup

Premium
27 May 2023
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni
Soccer reporter

Retired SA footballer Stanton Fredericks seems to be conflicted about who will win the 2023 Nedbank Cup final between Orlando Pirates and Sekhukhune United.

However, the former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs player says if the game goes to penalties, he’ll bet on the Buccaneers. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read