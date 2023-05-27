NMU professor’s colleagues ordered to pay R60,000 for defamation
A Nelson Mandela University (NMU) Business School professor has successfully sued her former colleagues for defamation.
Prof Margaret Cullen of the faculty of economic sciences took Dr Randall Jonas and Prof Cecil Arnolds to court after they issued her with a letter in November 2020 where it was claimed there had been ethical complaints related to her conduct...
