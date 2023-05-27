Nelson Mandela Bay gets a new mayor — again!
Odendaal ousted in day of high drama, and replaced by Van Niekerk
By Andisa Bonani and Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 27 May 2023
With scuffles over microphones, points of order raised and security called in, pandemonium broke out on Friday at a council meeting where Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal was booted out of the top job.
He was replaced by Northern Alliance (NA) councillor and former speaker Gary van Niekerk, with ANC councillor and regional chair Babalwa Lobishe elected unopposed as his deputy...
Nelson Mandela Bay gets a new mayor — again!
Odendaal ousted in day of high drama, and replaced by Van Niekerk
With scuffles over microphones, points of order raised and security called in, pandemonium broke out on Friday at a council meeting where Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Retief Odendaal was booted out of the top job.
He was replaced by Northern Alliance (NA) councillor and former speaker Gary van Niekerk, with ANC councillor and regional chair Babalwa Lobishe elected unopposed as his deputy...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend