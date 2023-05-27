On that harrowing bus journey they witnessed the devastating effects of war on the city and country they called home for nearly two decades.
HeraldLIVE
Nelson Mandela Bay family slowly finding their feet after harrowing Sudan escape
News reporter
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN
Adjusting to life back in Gqeberha has been tough for the Young family after fleeing from war-torn Sudan, their home for the past 17 years.
But the relief of finally having their family back together, including their beloved pets, overshadows the uncertainty around their home in Khartoum and the life they built there.
Ilse Young said they were still coming to terms with many things.
“We left most of our belongings behind and every now and then, as we need things, we remember where we left it in our old house,” she said.
“But having our family back together is what is most important.”
Ilse, who is a teacher, and her three-year-old twins, Duncan and Isabella, have been back in SA for about three weeks, while her husband, Adam, joined them a week later.
He stayed behind to arrange safe passage for the family’s Scottish Terriers, Nyala and Isla, which also arrived in Gqeberha a week ago.
Like many foreigners, the family was forced to flee Sudan when war broke out on April 15 between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
Grabbing only the bare essentials and her mother’s handwritten recipe book, Ilse and her family embarked on the long bus journey to the border post between Sudan and Egypt.
There they endured a lengthy wait for the travel arrangements to be made to get them to SA and eventually Gqeberha and their holiday home in Brooks Hill.
Image: SUPPLIED
On that harrowing bus journey they witnessed the devastating effects of war on the city and country they called home for nearly two decades.
Adam, who worked as a dairy technologist for one of the biggest milk and dairy product producers in Khartoum, said he was still struggling to adjust to life back in SA.
“I was standing in a shop the other day to buy myself a new travel mug, but I just couldn’t get myself to do it.
“I have one, at home in Khartoum. In a haze I just walked out of the shop again without buying anything.
“And it’s like that with so many things that we still own — but we have no idea if any of it still exists.”
He said he was still in regular contact with some of his Sudanese colleagues, who described the situation in the country as tense and uncertain.
Should he ever get the opportunity to return it would be by himself.
“If given the chance I would like to visit our old house and see what can be salvaged.
“I would like to visit my old factory and to see the friends and colleagues I had.”
The couple said what they missed most was the community they left behind and the way the foreigners living in Khartoum formed an exceptionally tightknit group.
“You would be at a braai and to your left you would have an international ambassador, and to your right a plumber.
“Everyone was equal and friends,” Adam said.
Back in the Bay, the Youngs are slowly readjusting and finding their feet.
Duncan and Isabella are settling into their new playschool, while Nyala and Isla had their first visit to the groomers.
The family have also had a braai with Ilse’s family, who are originally from Despatch, and their day-to-day routine is getting easier.
HeraldLIVE
