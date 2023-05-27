×

NA leaders battle in court over expulsion, national congress

Brown challenge over party’s actions postponed to June 5

By Nomazima Nkosi - 27 May 2023

The case brought on by a faction of the Northern Alliance (NA) compelling the party to convene its congress has been postponed to June 5.

On Friday, former NA councillor Bevan Brown took his party to the Gqeberha high court, challenging his expulsion...

