Municipality losing battle against water leaks

27 May 2023
Editorial Comment
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is losing the fight against water leaks. Though the number of leaks reported in the municipal system decreased from 7,000 in January to 2,700 in May, the figures for the overall water losses has increased since the start of the year.

Water losses includes illegal water connections, vandalism and technical losses...

