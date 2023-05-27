×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Launching his first isiXhosa book in New Brighton makes Prof Msila proud

27 May 2023
Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter

In an effort to celebrate and uphold the isiXhosa language, New Brighton’s Prof Vuyisile Msila, 58, has launched his first isiXhosa book, titled Yombela (Sing, dance, clap your hands).

The book, a collection of poems mostly by poets from Nelson Mandela Bay, was compiled by the  professor of public leadership studies at Unisa over a period of a year...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death

Most Read