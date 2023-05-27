Launching his first isiXhosa book in New Brighton makes Prof Msila proud
In an effort to celebrate and uphold the isiXhosa language, New Brighton’s Prof Vuyisile Msila, 58, has launched his first isiXhosa book, titled Yombela (Sing, dance, clap your hands).
The book, a collection of poems mostly by poets from Nelson Mandela Bay, was compiled by the professor of public leadership studies at Unisa over a period of a year...
Launching his first isiXhosa book in New Brighton makes Prof Msila proud
General Reporter
In an effort to celebrate and uphold the isiXhosa language, New Brighton’s Prof Vuyisile Msila, 58, has launched his first isiXhosa book, titled Yombela (Sing, dance, clap your hands).
The book, a collection of poems mostly by poets from Nelson Mandela Bay, was compiled by the professor of public leadership studies at Unisa over a period of a year...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend