Feisty mom fights off hijackers
While repeatedly kicking a would-be hijacker off her, a Bay woman also managed to wrestle her handbag from another attacker through the passenger door.
And after the ordeal that would have left many a wreck, the 36-year-old grade R teacher went to Laerskool Newton Park and still got her class ready for the school day...
Feisty mom fights off hijackers
News reporter
While repeatedly kicking a would-be hijacker off her, a Bay woman also managed to wrestle her handbag from another attacker through the passenger door.
And after the ordeal that would have left many a wreck, the 36-year-old grade R teacher went to Laerskool Newton Park and still got her class ready for the school day...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend