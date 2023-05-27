×

Feisty mom fights off hijackers

27 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While repeatedly kicking a would-be hijacker off her, a Bay woman also managed to wrestle her handbag from another attacker through the passenger door.

And after the ordeal that would have left many a wreck, the 36-year-old grade R teacher went to Laerskool Newton Park and still got her class ready for the school day...

