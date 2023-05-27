×

Your Weekend

Cele officially opens new Chatty police station

Police minister calls on cops to act decisively against criminals

27 May 2023
Riaan Marais
News reporter

While the doors have been open to the public for several weeks, on Friday police minister Bheki Cele officially handed the new Chatty police station over to the community it will serve.

Despite cold, windy and muddy conditions, hundreds of residents from the surrounding area attended the launch ceremony and listened to Cele’s promises of better services to the crime-ridden precinct on the outskirts of Gqeberha...

