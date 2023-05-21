Popular Vision4Women event back with a bang

The popular Vision4Women event is back, and set to provide inspiration and entertainment to Gqeberha’s next generation of promising young women.
Vision4Women will host its first networking session — Destined 4 Greatness — at the City Hall on Saturday May 27 at 2.30pm.
The action-packed afternoon marks the revival of the metro’s long-running matric girl mentorship programme that was forced to take a break during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to be back with our girls,” Vision4Women founder Nosi Ncoyo said.
Ncoyo is a former Herald Citizen of the Year category winner, due to her work on the empowerment project which pairs pupils with mentors throughout their grade 12 year.
Nelson Mandela University pharmacy lecturer Dr Ntokozo Dambuza, advocate Terry Senye and entrepreneur Zandile Mcikizeli will be the speakers.
Mcikizeli is a 2014 Vision4Women mentee, while Dambuza is a former mentor.
“We are confident that their talks will be inspiring and motivational,” Ncoyo said.
“They will share their stories of resilience and overcoming adversity, offering insight into how they navigated difficult circumstances to achieve their current success,” Ncoyo said.
Ncoyo said the event would include the Vision4Girls grade 12 class of 2023 who would take part in an inspirational “fast forward graduation ceremony”.
This sees close to 50 matriculants don academic gowns to be “capped” with mock degrees of the actual course they aspire to graduate in.
The programme supports high school girls from previously disadvantaged schools in Nelson Mandela Bay, most of which are in the townships and the northern areas, to achieve their personal and academic goals.
Many former mentees have gone on to shine, and several are professionals in fields as diverse as medicine, law, engineering and journalism.
There will also be a live performance by jazz pianist Lubabalo “Barlo” Luzipo, a member of Gqeberha’s musical Luzipo family.
YouTuber Funeka Soga will MC the programme and a meal will be served later in the afternoon.
There will also be plenty of photo opportunities and chances to “mingle and meet”.
Tickets for the event, which will extend into the early evening, are R350 a person, available from Babalwa Ntsangani on 063-468-9632, or by emailing info@vision4.co.za.
Interested parties may also visit the Vision4Women Facebook page for more information.
HeraldLIVE
Popular Vision4Women event back with a bang
Image: GILLIAN McAINSH
