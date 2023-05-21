Karoo gearing up for fun-packed wine-tasting experience
Fancy an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life to enjoy scrumptious foods, some of the best wine in the world, and meet and mingle with like-minded people?
Head on over to the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend in Graaff-Reinet. ..
Karoo gearing up for fun-packed wine-tasting experience
Court reporter
Fancy an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life to enjoy scrumptious foods, some of the best wine in the world, and meet and mingle with like-minded people?
Head on over to the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend in Graaff-Reinet. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend