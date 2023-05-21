×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Karoo gearing up for fun-packed wine-tasting experience

21 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

Fancy an escape from the hustle and bustle of city life to enjoy scrumptious foods, some of the best wine in the world, and meet and mingle with like-minded people?

Head on over to the 10th annual Stoep Tasting Wine Weekend in Graaff-Reinet. ..

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
On the Minnehaha

Most Read