Your Weekend

Furore erupts over Seaview Egyptian goose hunts

Animal welfare group investigating but farm manager says birds have to be controlled to protect grazing pastures

By Guy Rogers - 21 May 2023

A furore has erupted in Seaview where community members and a farmer are at odds over his shooting of Egyptian geese, and now an animal welfare organisation is investigating.

The residents say the shooting is inhumane and disrupts the nature-centred tranquillity of the area...

