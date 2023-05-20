×

Boy, 5, ‘doing well’ after ordeal, locked in icy classroom

Child was initially unresponsive when flown to Gqeberha hospital

20 May 2023
Tshepiso Mametela
Reporter

A five-year-old boy, who was locked inside a classroom for three days at a Cradock school amid icy temperatures, is “doing well” after being treated by specialist doctors at Dora Nginza Hospital.

Masonwabe Mapolisa was airlifted to the Gqeberha facility on Monday after he was found unresponsive inside a locked building at JA Ncata Public Primary School in Lingelihle Township...

