×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

Robbery gangs target western suburbs

Police record worrying increase in home invasions in Rowallan Park, Kunene Park, Kabega Park, Parsons Ridge and Westering

Premium
By Brandon Nel and Riaan Marais - 13 May 2023

Emboldened by Eskom’s blackouts and overstretched police officers, robbers armed with guns or pangas are hitting households in the western suburbs of Gqeberha almost daily.

In two separate home invasions in Kabega Park in the past 48 hours, two teenagers were attacked with pangas. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clashes with Steenhuisen on Russian vessel
'How do you sleep at night?': Steenhuisen slams Ramaphosa on Russian vessel in ...

Most Read