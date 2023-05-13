Robbery gangs target western suburbs
Police record worrying increase in home invasions in Rowallan Park, Kunene Park, Kabega Park, Parsons Ridge and Westering
Premium
By Brandon Nel and Riaan Marais - 13 May 2023
Emboldened by Eskom’s blackouts and overstretched police officers, robbers armed with guns or pangas are hitting households in the western suburbs of Gqeberha almost daily.
In two separate home invasions in Kabega Park in the past 48 hours, two teenagers were attacked with pangas. ..
