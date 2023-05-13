×

Your Weekend

Killers of Nelson Mandela Bay ADT officer sentenced to life in prison

13 May 2023
Devon Koen
Court reporter

It was a cold, callous and well-planned murder committed in public and the perpetrators deserved  nothing less than the maximum sentence.

These were the sentiments of Gqeberha high court judge Phillip Zilwa, who sentenced Buhle Mbolo, 29, and Mpumelelo Nhele, 36, to life in prison on Friday for the murder of ADT officer Dumisa Tyendiso more than three year ago...

