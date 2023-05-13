Gqeberha teen to fly SA flag high at global golf tournament
By Brandon Nel - 13 May 2023
A Gqeberha teen has bagged himself a hole-in-one kind of opportunity after being selected to play at an international golf tournament in Jakarta.
Devon Valentine, 18, a member of the Eastern Province team that claimed victory in the 2022 South African U19 Inter-Provincial last December, will represent SA at the Ciputra Golfpreneur Junior World Championship from May 30 to June 1 at the Damai Indah Golf and Country Club...
