Coalition partners call for Van Niekerk to personally pay legal costs
Moments after Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Gary van Niekerk was ordered to pay the costs of a court application challenging the validity of a no-confidence motion against mayor Retief Odendaal, some of the parties within the governing coalition were gunning for him to personally foot the bill.
The smaller parties say Van Niekerk ignored two legal opinions advising him that the motions were invalid and thus should be held personally liable for the costs...
Senior Politics Reporter
