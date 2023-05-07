Nelson Mandela Bay’s R6m hi-tech spymobile stands idle while crime soars
Instead of tracking down robbers and cable thieves, surveillance vehicle waiting to undergo costly servicing and repairs
By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 07 May 2023
A hi-tech surveillance vehicle meant to help Nelson Mandela Bay battle cable theft and vandalism is standing idle while the municipality battles to rein in crime.
The Mobile Surveillance Vehicle (MSV) — purchased for about R6m in 2010 before the World Cup — has been parked at the municipality’s Harrower Road depot for nearly two years because the municipality failed to service it...
