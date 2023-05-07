×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Your Weekend

IN THE GARDEN | Autumn a season of change

Autumn chores that should be tackled now

Premium
By Julia Smith - 07 May 2023

"Autumn — the year’s last, loveliest smile..." (Bryant)

True of deciduous trees, shrubs and climbers, as if by divine magic their foliage transforms into glorious reds and russets, eventually dropping off to form a warm-coloured carpet beneath them...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

Prime leaves 'after taste' in SA’s mouth
Touching tribute to Mandela & SA by Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans

Most Read