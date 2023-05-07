Award-winning artwork on display at Bird Street Gallery
Art lovers are in for a treat this month with the opening of a new exhibition at the Bird Street Gallery by award winning artist, Abongile Sidzumo.
The exhibition titled Amagoduka which launched officially on Friday night, forms part of Sidzumo's 2021 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto award and showcases his recent works...
Award-winning artwork on display at Bird Street Gallery
Court reporter
Art lovers are in for a treat this month with the opening of a new exhibition at the Bird Street Gallery by award winning artist, Abongile Sidzumo.
The exhibition titled Amagoduka which launched officially on Friday night, forms part of Sidzumo's 2021 Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto award and showcases his recent works...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend
Your Weekend